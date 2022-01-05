Raise a Glass to “The Book Boba Fett” with New Scenic Mug from Entertainment Earth

Now that fans have had a little more time to spend with famous Bounty Hunter Boba Fett, many companies are finding fun ways to incorporate the character into their existing products. Collectors of fancy drinkware will love the new tiki style mug that is now available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth.
What’s Happening:
- Beeline Creative is honoring Boba Fett with their latest tiki mug design, but the legendary character is hardly alone.
- This new mug deptects Boba on his throne (that was formerly occupied by Jabba the Hutt and then Bib Fortuna), surrounded by his allies including Fennec Shand.
- The upper rim and base are decorated with tiki style symbols, Boba’s Tusken Raider staff, the Mythosaur icon, a bantha, a sandcrawler and more.
- The Boba Fett Scenic Mug is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and will ship to fans this February. A link to the individual item can be found below.
Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett 24 oz. Scenic Mug – $34.99
- Ceramic material
- Measures 8-inches tall x 3 1/4-inches in diameter
- Comes in full-color, closed-box packaging
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher safe
