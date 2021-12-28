Bring Home the Bounty: New Zealand Mint Presents Limited Edition Boba Fett Starfighter Silver Coin

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Bring Home the Bounty! From toys and collectibles to books, apparel and more, this new campaign is sure to be a hit with Sith and Jedi alike!
- Boba Fett fans can start or grow their silver coin collection with the latest Star Wars addition from the New Zealand Mint.
- The company has introduced a 1oz silver coin that features the Bounty Hunter’s iconic ship, Slave I, on one side and a picture of Queen Elizabeth on the other with a 2022 stamp.
- The Boba Fett’s Starfighter coin has an edition size of 2,000 pieces, comes in a collector’s display case, includes a certificate of authenticity and sells for $109.00.
- Fans can shop for the collectible now on the New Zealand Mint website. A link to the limited edition coin can be found below.
Boba Fett’s Starfighter 1oz Silver Coin | New Zealand Mint
- 1oz pure silver coin officially licensed by Lucasfilm.
- Arrives in a Star Wars themed box with insert that can be angled for display.
- Certificate of Authenticity confirming it as a limited edition, legal tender coin.
- Edition size of 2,000 coins worldwide
