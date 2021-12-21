Bring Home the Bounty: Boba Fett Accessories from Danielle Nicole Arrive at GameStop

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Bring Home the Bounty! This week Danielle Nicole has introduced two new styles inspired by none other than Boba Fett.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Danielle Nicole presents two new stylish bags designed to look like the bounty hunter Boba Fett.
- Each design features red, black, and green faux leather; yellow piping, red icon embroidery and Boba Fett’s logo.
- Fans can find both collectibles available now at GameStop, online and in stores. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Danielle Nicole Star Wars Boba Fett Embroidered Mini Backpack – $39.99
- Measures 9" X 10" X 4"
- Magnetic closure on both sides
- Carry handle
- Red embroidery
- Adjustable back straps
Danielle Nicole Star Wars Boba Fett Embroidered Wallet – $29.99
- Measures 4.13" X 7.5" X 1"
- Zippered coin pouch
- Snap closure
- Space for cards and cash inside
- Detachable wrist strap
