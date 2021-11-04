Target Acquired! New Boba Fett Merchandise Debuts as Part of Bring Home The Bounty

by | Nov 4, 2021 10:43 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

The next Star Wars series to come to Disney+ is The Book of Boba Fett, set to premiere on December 29th. Earlier this week, Disney+ gave fans the first trailer for the show (Mike has a trailer breakdown) which follows the adventures and dealings of Boba Fett and his sidekick and fellow bounty hunter, Fennec Shand. In conjunction with the new trailer, this week’s Bring Home the Bounty releases include merchandise inspired by and featuring the two leads.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.) 

Bring Home the Bounty – Boba Fett

Celebrate the story of Boba Fett from his earliest days working for Jabba the Hutt to his most recent encounters with Din Djarin (The Mandalorian). Fans will learn more about the former (?) bounty hunter and his pal Fennec Shand as the set up shop on Tatooine in the upcoming series. Speaking of shopping, let's take a look at the newest merchandise offerings for Bring Home the Bounty!

Moby Fox

Moby Fox will help you change up your smartwatch style with detailed bands like this one featuring Fennec and her signature braid as well as a nod to the two suns of Tatooine.

The Book of Boba Fett – Moby Fox 

Out of Print

Out of Print incorporates Star Wars characters and a galactic aesthetic to their shirts, mugs and socks that inspire fans to pick up a good book and read!

Unique Star Wars Shirts, Socks, Bags, And More | Out Of Print — Out of Print

Dark Ink

If your home, She Shed, Man Cave or media room could use a little more bounty hunter, Dark Ink has a selection of gorgeous lithographs featuring the iconic character.

Next Target by Peter Ferk | Star Wars — Dark Ink

The Hunter by Brent Woodside | Star Wars — Dark Ink

Shop Trends

Commemorate the new Disney+ series with an exclusive poster from Shop Trends. This incredible print is available in two sizes and several framing styles, offering fans multiple options for display at home or the office. It also makes a great gift for any Boba Fett fan.

Shop Trends Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Bold Exordium of Boba Fett Exclusive Poster

DK Publishing

Young readers and longtime Star Wars fans alike will enjoy learning more about Boba Fett and The Mandalorian with two new titles from DK Publishing. Be More Like Boba Fett offers tips to living your best bounty hunter life, while The Mandalorian Handbook highlights important details about your favorite characters, planets, ships and more.

Star Wars Be More Boba Fett: Always Get the Job Done

Star Wars The Mandalorian Handbook: Explore the Galaxy with Grogu

Heroes & Villains

Your hoodie collection needs a serious side and the Warriors of Mandalore design is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Featuring Boba’s signature coloring on the sleeves and the Mythosaur logo on the back you’ll feel like you’ve captured the ultimate bounty with this fabulous hoodie!

Warriors Of Mandalore Elevated Hoodie – Heroes & Villains

More Bring Home the Bounty

  • This new global campaign spans consumer products, games, and publishing and introduces new Star Wars goods on a weekly basis leading up to the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett. Visit our Bring Home the Bounty post to check out the latest merchandise and highlights from the previous weeks.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed