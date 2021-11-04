Target Acquired! New Boba Fett Merchandise Debuts as Part of Bring Home The Bounty

The next Star Wars series to come to Disney+ is The Book of Boba Fett, set to premiere on December 29th. Earlier this week, Disney+ gave fans the first trailer for the show (Mike has a trailer breakdown) which follows the adventures and dealings of Boba Fett and his sidekick and fellow bounty hunter, Fennec Shand. In conjunction with the new trailer, this week’s Bring Home the Bounty releases include merchandise inspired by and featuring the two leads.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Bring Home the Bounty – Boba Fett

Celebrate the story of Boba Fett from his earliest days working for Jabba the Hutt to his most recent encounters with Din Djarin (The Mandalorian). Fans will learn more about the former (?) bounty hunter and his pal Fennec Shand as the set up shop on Tatooine in the upcoming series. Speaking of shopping, let's take a look at the newest merchandise offerings for Bring Home the Bounty!

Moby Fox

Moby Fox will help you change up your smartwatch style with detailed bands like this one featuring Fennec and her signature braid as well as a nod to the two suns of Tatooine.

The Book of Boba Fett – Moby Fox

Out of Print

Out of Print incorporates Star Wars characters and a galactic aesthetic to their shirts, mugs and socks that inspire fans to pick up a good book and read!

Unique Star Wars Shirts, Socks, Bags, And More | Out Of Print — Out of Print

Dark Ink

If your home, She Shed, Man Cave or media room could use a little more bounty hunter, Dark Ink has a selection of gorgeous lithographs featuring the iconic character.

Next Target by Peter Ferk | Star Wars — Dark Ink

The Hunter by Brent Woodside | Star Wars — Dark Ink

Shop Trends

Commemorate the new Disney+ series with an exclusive poster from Shop Trends. This incredible print is available in two sizes and several framing styles, offering fans multiple options for display at home or the office. It also makes a great gift for any Boba Fett fan.

Shop Trends Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Bold Exordium of Boba Fett Exclusive Poster

DK Publishing

Young readers and longtime Star Wars fans alike will enjoy learning more about Boba Fett and The Mandalorian with two new titles from DK Publishing. Be More Like Boba Fett offers tips to living your best bounty hunter life, while The Mandalorian Handbook highlights important details about your favorite characters, planets, ships and more.

Star Wars Be More Boba Fett: Always Get the Job Done

Star Wars The Mandalorian Handbook: Explore the Galaxy with Grogu

Heroes & Villains

Your hoodie collection needs a serious side and the Warriors of Mandalore design is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Featuring Boba’s signature coloring on the sleeves and the Mythosaur logo on the back you’ll feel like you’ve captured the ultimate bounty with this fabulous hoodie!

Warriors Of Mandalore Elevated Hoodie – Heroes & Villains

More Bring Home the Bounty

This new global campaign spans consumer products, games, and publishing and introduces new Star Wars goods on a weekly basis leading up to the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett. Visit our Bring Home the Bounty post