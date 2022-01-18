Photos: The Colorful Paint Tubes of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

One of the main elements of this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts are paint tubes featuring Spaceship Earth. A fantastic display at the entrance to World Showcase features a few of these fun paint tubes.
Pigment of Imagination really is a perfect name for an EPCOT paint can.
Royal Purple Pigment is the obvious choice for the color purple.
Keeping with the Figment theme with One Little Spark of Yellow.
Lavender Blue is a reference to the song of the same name from Disney’s 1948 film So Dear to My Heart.
