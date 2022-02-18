Walt Disney World Hosting Live Stream of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series

The latest live stream to come from Walt Disney World will showcase the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

What’s Happening:

Tune into the live stream of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts featuring Broadway stars Ashley Brown, Josh Strickland, Kissy Simmons and Michael James Scott.

The stream will take place on Monday, February 21st at 8:00PM ET.

Disney will stream the performance through Facebook, Twitter and TikTok Live.

