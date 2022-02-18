Walt Disney World Hosting Live Stream of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series

The latest live stream to come from Walt Disney World will showcase the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
What’s Happening:
- Tune into the live stream of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts featuring Broadway stars Ashley Brown, Josh Strickland, Kissy Simmons and Michael James Scott.
- The stream will take place on Monday, February 21st at 8:00PM ET.
- Disney will stream the performance through Facebook, Twitter and TikTok Live.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney shared a new look at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which opens in less than two weeks at Walt Disney World. This new video gives us our first look at many areas of the Halcyon, the ship you’ll be boarding during your stay at this immersive new resort.
- runDisney is back and next week marks the return of the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend. In anticipation of the upcoming events, the Disney Parks Blog is giving fans a peek at this year’s themed merchandise which features Mulan, Tiana and more.
- The Baby Care Center at the Magic Kingdom has been updated to feature new Alice in Wonderland-inspired Victorian decor.