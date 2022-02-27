Producer Frank Marshall Confirms Production Wrapped on Fifth “Indiana Jones” Film

Producer Frank Marshall has tweeted some big news for fans of the Indiana Jones franchise, confirming that production on the long-awaited fifth entry in the series has wrapped.

What’s Happening:

baseball cap with the caption “That’s a Wrap!” attached. This is of course referring to the upcoming fifth entry in the Indiana Jones franchise, set to be directed by James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari) taking over for Steven Spielberg on the project .