New “Moon Knight” Poster Gives Another Look at Mr. Knight

With the debut of Moon Knight on Disney+ just a month away, Marvel shared a new poster for the highly anticipated upcoming series, featuring the Mr. Knight persona in his signature white suit.

We got our first look at the MCU’s Mr. Knight in an image from Empire Magazine

Moon Knight typically dons his more traditional superhero costume we’ve seen in previous images

Make no mistake though, no matter which suit he is wearing, Moon Knight is always ready for a fight.

Check out the new poster below:

About Moon Knight:

Isaac will play Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, a mercenary with multiple personalities who fights crime in an all white suit – because he wants the bad guys to see him coming.

In addition to Spector, he operates under the names Jake Lockley and Steven Grant, as part of his personality disorder.

The character made his first Marvel Comics appearance in 1975.

Isaac has starred in the recent Star Wars

This is not Isaac’s first role in Marvel however, as he portrayed the villainous Apocalypse in then-20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Age of Apocalypse .

. Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been tapped to direct the show.

Diab is an Egyptian director behind the Middle Eastern drama Clash.

Benson and Moorhead are an indie filmmaking team behind sci-fi horror movies The Endless and Synchronic.

Showrunner Jeremy Slater was confirmed back in November

Actor Ethan Hawke

Moon Knight was first announced at the D23 Expo Ms. Marvel She-Hulk

Moon Knight will debut on Disney+ on March 30th.

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight Premise:

After a near death experience in Egypt, the Egyptian Moon God known as Khonshu saves the life of Marc Spector, granting him superhuman abilities so long as he acts as the God’s fist, taking on the super hero persona Moon Knight.