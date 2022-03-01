New Variant Cover for “Hulk #6” Reveals Villainous New Character

The first arc of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley’s mind-blowing Hulk saga will reach its epic climax as Bruce Banner’s control over Starship Hulk slips and something much worse takes the wheel.
- The new threat that emerges promises to smash the Hulk mythos to its core and fuel Bruce Banner’s rage for the foreseeable future.
- Known only as Titan, fans can see a new glimpse of this force of destruction on a newly revealed “Hulk #6” variant cover by acclaimed artist Alex Maleev.
- Check out the first glimpse we got of this new powerhouse Hulk character on Ryan Ottley’s cover for “Hulk #6” back in January.
- Cates is not willing to give away much more information on the character on Twitter.
He’s a character that appears in Hulk #6. https://t.co/Ejp0TZUIir
— DONNY CATES (@Doncates) March 1, 2022
What they’re saying:
- Editor Wil Moss: “This new threat is basically the Hulk’s Knull, but just like Donny and Ryan’s run on ‘Hulk’ overall, it’s crazier and more dangerous than you can imagine. The heroes of the Marvel Universe may think Hulk is the problem, but he’s not — THIS is the problem. And after ‘Hulk #6,’ there’s no stopping it…”
ICYMI – More Marvel Comics news:
- Just in time for Pride Month, the latest chapter in the saga of Hulkling & Wiccan comes to comic shops this June.
- This summer, Marvel and Fortnite fans can prepare for another unforgettable interdimensional battle with “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1” debuting in June.
- Recently resurrected in ‘The Last of the Marvels,’ the latest story arc in Kelly Thompson’s hit run on “Captain Marvel,” Genis-Vell will go on to star in an all-new limited series this June written by the creator who helped define him, the legendary Peter David.
- Black Cat’s luck never runs out! After penning back-to-back series for the iconic Marvel heroine, writer Jed MacKay will return with another Felicia Hardy adventure in “Iron Cat,” a new limited series with artist Pere Pérez.