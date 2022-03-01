New Variant Cover for “Hulk #6” Reveals Villainous New Character

The first arc of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley’s mind-blowing Hulk saga will reach its epic climax as Bruce Banner’s control over Starship Hulk slips and something much worse takes the wheel.

The new threat that emerges promises to smash the Hulk mythos to its core and fuel Bruce Banner’s rage for the foreseeable future.

Known only as Titan, fans can see a new glimpse of this force of destruction on a newly revealed “Hulk #6” variant cover by acclaimed artist Alex Maleev.

Check out the first glimpse we got of this new powerhouse Hulk character on Ryan Ottley’s cover for “Hulk #6”

Cates is not willing to give away much more information on the character on Twitter.

He’s a character that appears in Hulk #6. https://t.co/Ejp0TZUIir — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) March 1, 2022

What they’re saying:

Editor Wil Moss: “This new threat is basically the Hulk’s Knull, but just like Donny and Ryan’s run on ‘Hulk’ overall, it’s crazier and more dangerous than you can imagine. The heroes of the Marvel

ICYMI – More Marvel Comics news: