“Hulk #6” Will Introduce a Dangerous New Threat This April

The first arc of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley’s mind-blowing Hulk saga will reach its epic climax as Bruce Banner’s control over Starship Hulk slips…and something much worse takes the wheel.
- The new threat that emerges promises to smash the “Hulk” mythos to its core and will fuel Bruce Banner’s rage for the foreseeable future.
- Check out your first glimpse of this new powerhouse Hulk character on Ryan Ottley’s cover for “Hulk #6” and stay tuned to upcoming issues of “Hulk” to learn more.
What they’re saying:
- Editor Wil Moss: “This new threat is basically the Hulk’s Knull, but just like Donny and Ryan’s run on ‘Hulk’ overall, it’s crazier and more dangerous than you can imagine. The heroes of the Marvel Universe may think Hulk is the problem, but he’s not — THIS is the problem. And after ‘Hulk #6,’ there’s no stopping it…”
