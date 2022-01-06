The X-Men Will Look to Save the Red Planet in “X-Men Red” This April

Last year, mutantkind took a bold leap into the future when they terraformed Mars in the game-changing one-shot, “Planet-Size X-Men.” Now home to the mutants of Arakko, the Red Planet has never shined brighter or been more dangerous.

Mastermind writer Al Ewing, known for his acclaimed work on “Immortal Hulk,” will pen an all-new X-Men book this April that will deal with both the promise and the threat that Arakko represents to the Marvel

Joining Ewing will be artist Stefano Caselli whose dynamic and dramatic storytelling skills have already graced X-Men books like “Inferno” and “S.W.O.R.D.”

And providing the book’s main covers will be superstar Russell Dauterman, who also designed Storm’s stellar new costume.

“X-Men Red” will see mutantkind divided over what’s next for Arakko. Major players like Storm, Magneto, Sunspot, Abigail Brand, the mutants of the Great Ring, and many more all have different hopes—and fears—regarding Arakko’s uncertain future. A place of mystery, strength, and endless conflict, Arakko needs something more than just a team of heroes to defend it. Who will rise to the challenge?

“X-Men Red #1” asks the question: Who can save the red planet? The mutants of Arakko spent millennia scarred by war — but on what was once called Mars, they’re learning to live in peace. Storm knows the red planet needs something greater than a queen. But Abigail Brand has other plans, along with an unstable Vulcan on her side and Cable keeping his own secrets. It’s a new world…and someone has to fight for it.



“X-Men Red #2” asks the question: Who can tame the red planet? The mutants of Mars spent millennia worshipping war — and on what they now call Arakko, they’re keeping up their violent ways. Abigail Brand knows the red planet needs a firm ruler in charge. But Storm has other ideas, along with a broken Magneto in her corner and Sunspot making his own moves. It’s a new world… and someone has to claim it.

Mutants have found a new homeland. Now they must fight for it. Don’t miss the first two issues of “X-Men Red” when they hit stands this April.

What they’re saying: