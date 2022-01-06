The X-Men Will Look to Save the Red Planet in “X-Men Red” This April

by | Jan 6, 2022 11:33 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Last year, mutantkind took a bold leap into the future when they terraformed Mars in the game-changing one-shot, “Planet-Size X-Men.” Now home to the mutants of Arakko, the Red Planet has never shined brighter or been more dangerous.

  • Mastermind writer Al Ewing, known for his acclaimed work on “Immortal Hulk,” will pen an all-new X-Men book this April that will deal with both the promise and the threat that Arakko represents to the Marvel Universe.
  • Joining Ewing will be artist Stefano Caselli whose dynamic and dramatic storytelling skills have already graced X-Men books like “Inferno” and “S.W.O.R.D.”
  • And providing the book’s main covers will be superstar Russell Dauterman, who also designed Storm’s stellar new costume.
  • “X-Men Red” will see mutantkind divided over what’s next for Arakko. Major players like Storm, Magneto, Sunspot, Abigail Brand, the mutants of the Great Ring, and many more all have different hopes—and fears—regarding Arakko’s uncertain future. A place of mystery, strength, and endless conflict, Arakko needs something more than just a team of heroes to defend it. Who will rise to the challenge?
  • “X-Men Red #1” asks the question: Who can save the red planet?
    • The mutants of Arakko spent millennia scarred by war — but on what was once called Mars, they’re learning to live in peace. Storm knows the red planet needs something greater than a queen. But Abigail Brand has other plans, along with an unstable Vulcan on her side and Cable keeping his own secrets. It’s a new world…and someone has to fight for it.

  • “X-Men Red #2” asks the question: Who can tame the red planet?
    • The mutants of Mars spent millennia worshipping war — and on what they now call Arakko, they’re keeping up their violent ways. Abigail Brand knows the red planet needs a firm ruler in charge. But Storm has other ideas, along with a broken Magneto in her corner and Sunspot making his own moves. It’s a new world… and someone has to claim it.
  • Mutants have found a new homeland. Now they must fight for it. Don’t miss the first two issues of “X-Men Red” when they hit stands this April.

What they’re saying:

  • Writer Al Ewing: "Mutantkind terraformed Mars, bringing a dead world back to life and changing the Marvel Universe forever. Mars is now Planet Arakko, home to an ancient mutant society that spent thousands of years facing war, imprisonment and pain – and home to Storm, who won a place of power on their ruling council. Now Arakko has a chance to find peace at last and forge their own path to the future… but there are those who'd rather see them fenced in and subjugated. Does Mars really need X-Men to save it – or can the mutants of Arakko fight for themselves? Storm's not the only one who's asking… and the answers are in ‘X-Men Red.’"
  • Artist Stefano Caselli: "After being part of Hickman's work on the X-Men titles, I couldn't imagine getting a greater opportunity. I was wrong! In my dream checklist, there was teaming up with Al Ewing, who is to me one of the most creative and funny writers out there. And now I can work with him on ‘X-Men Red!’ I'm really putting all of myself in this title since I'm sure me and Al can leave a remarkable series in the X-Men universe. Working on Al's script is a pure joy, I'm like a kid on a rollercoaster: emotions, adrenaline and a sense of wonder is what I feel everyday sitting on my drawing desk. I'm just sorry I can't talk more about it but I'm more than sure readers will be happy and hooked from the starting point! Let me just say this: keep an eye on Storm…oh guys…Storm…."
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed