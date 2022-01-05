Doctor Strange’s Story Continues in “Nexus of Nightmares #1,” Releasing April 20, 2022

This April, fans will get to experience one of Stephen Strange’s most incredible heroic adventures in DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES #1.

What’s Happening:

Marvel DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE and the upcoming STRANGE #1 , but this upcoming one-shot will journey to the past with a never-before-told saga that presents Doctor Strange at his spellbinding best!

and the upcoming , but this upcoming one-shot will journey to the past with a never-before-told saga that presents Doctor Strange at his spellbinding best! Featuring his two most terrifying villains, Nightmare and Baron Mordo, and showcasing some of Doctor Strange’s greatest feats yet, DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES will provide a perfect entry point into the unique mystical world of Doctor Strange.

will provide a perfect entry point into the unique mystical world of Doctor Strange. Nightmare has invaded Doctor Strange’s dreams and turned them into terrible nightmares! These dark feelings now inhabit every fiber of Doctor Strange’s waking life and has left him weak and unable to protect the realm. Now, Baron Mordo and Nightmare are ready to strike.

DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES #1 will be released on April 20, 2022.

More Marvel News: