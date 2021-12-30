Ring in the New Year With “Iceman’s New Year’s Resolutions” Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited

Marvel Unlimited is ready to ring in the new year with “Mighty Marvel Holiday Special – Iceman’s New Year’s Resolutions,” a new Infinity comic. Marvel shared a first look at the new comic.
- Creator Luciano Vecchio breaks the ice in Bobby Drake’s Infinity Comics debut.
- Iceman takes center stage in “Mighty Marvel Holiday Special – Iceman’s New Year’s Resolutions,” and he’s ready to take on 2022 in style.
- The ultra-powerful X-Man called Iceman has a lot on his plate – so on New Year’s Eve, Bobby Drake wants to chill out. But when evil forces strike Times Square, Bobby has to face more than just the realization that another year’s gone by.
- And, great news for Iceman fans – expect more stories starring the Omega-level powerhouse in the new year.
- You can get your first look at the new Infinity Comic below:
You can find this comic and so many more on Marvel Unlimited now.