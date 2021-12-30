Ring in the New Year With “Iceman’s New Year’s Resolutions” Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited

Marvel Unlimited is ready to ring in the new year with “Mighty Marvel Holiday Special – Iceman’s New Year’s Resolutions,” a new Infinity comic. Marvel shared a first look at the new comic.

Creator Luciano Vecchio breaks the ice in Bobby Drake’s Infinity Comics debut.

Iceman takes center stage in “Mighty Marvel Holiday Special – Iceman’s New Year’s Resolutions,” and he’s ready to take on 2022 in style.

The ultra-powerful X-Man called Iceman has a lot on his plate – so on New Year’s Eve, Bobby Drake wants to chill out. But when evil forces strike Times Square, Bobby has to face more than just the realization that another year’s gone by.

And, great news for Iceman fans – expect more stories starring the Omega-level powerhouse in the new year.

You can get your first look at the new Infinity Comic below:

You can find this comic and so many more on Marvel Unlimited now.