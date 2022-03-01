Hulkling & Wiccan Take on Agatha Harkness in New Marvel Comics Series Coming in June

Just in time for Pride Month, the latest chapter in the saga of Hulkling & Wiccan comes to comic shops this June. First released in vertical digital format on Marvel Unlimited, writer Josh Trujillo and artist Jodi Nishijima’s acclaimed Hulkling and Wiccan Infinity Comic will be collected in a single giant-sized issue.
- The story presents a thrilling turning point for the two young super heroes as Agatha Harkness targets their epic cosmic romance for her own mysterious purposes.
- Hulking & Wiccan have found their happy ending at last…or have they? When a magical artifact shows them the paths not taken in life and love, will Billy and Teddy find their way back to each other? Will they even want to?
- Check out mesmerizing new covers by Peach Momoko and Luciano Vecchio and pick up “Hulkling & Wiccan #1” on June 15th.
ICYMI – More Marvel Comics news:
- This summer, Marvel and Fortnite fans can prepare for another unforgettable interdimensional battle with “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1” debuting in June.
- Recently resurrected in ‘The Last of the Marvels,’ the latest story arc in Kelly Thompson’s hit run on “Captain Marvel,” Genis-Vell will go on to star in an all-new limited series this June written by the creator who helped define him, the legendary Peter David.
- Black Cat’s luck never runs out! After penning back-to-back series for the iconic Marvel heroine, writer Jed MacKay will return with another Felicia Hardy adventure in “Iron Cat,” a new limited series with artist Pere Pérez.
- Rising out of the ashes of “Inferno” and emerging out of the vital time-travelling mission in “X Lives of Wolverine/X Deaths of Wolverine” comes the Second Krakoan Age of X-Men: “Destiny of X.”