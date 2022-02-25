The Marvel Universe Will Collide with Fortnite Again in “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War” This June

This summer, Marvel and Fortnite fans can prepare for another unforgettable interdimensional battle with “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1” debuting in June. Following the success of the 2020 crossover, “Fortnite x Marvel – Nexus War: Thor,” the upcoming mini-series collaboration with Fortnite will feature some of Marvel’s greatest heroes including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man and Shuri.

The comic’s story follows the inhabitants on the Island who are locked in what seems to be a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide — a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe.

Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with Shuri and several fan-favorites from Fortnite to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard.

Will these allies be able to find it in time and avert catastrophe? And can the heroes of Marvel and Fortnite’s realities hold off the Imagined Order long enough to give them a fighting chance?

Veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage (“Spider-Geddon,” “Avengers Academy”) teams up with Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Davíla (“Captain Marvel) for a five-part comic mini-series with enormous ramifications for both universes.

Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite.

Fans looking to score more in-game items should make sure they’re signed up for Marvel’s premier digital comics subscription service, Marvel Unlimited

For a limited time, paid subscribers with a registered account that read all five issues will unlock a code for an additional cosmetic in Fortnite!

The five issues of “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War” will be available on the app at the release of the final issue in stores.

The five issues of “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War” will run starting in June and will be available and translated globally.

Readers that purchase the first printings of the book in-store will receive the cosmetic items for free in Fortnite (and be the first to receive them!).

One week after each book's release, the cosmetics will be available in Fortnite's in-game Item Shop. More details about the in-game items will be shared at a later date. What they're saying: Marvel Comics editor Alanna Smith: "At its heart, the series is an adventure story, with characters from both universes coming together to go on a treasure hunt into the deepest, darkest depths of the Marvel Universe. Donald Mustard and Christos Gage have such a deep love for both Fortnite and Marvel, and Sergio Davíla is turning in some absolutely unreal pages. Having the amazing Leinil Francis Yu on main covers and a killer lineup of Marvel artists on variants has been a real gift as well. This is going to be the ultimate team-up, where the best of both Fortnite and Marvel are represented."

