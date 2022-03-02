Philadelphia Flyers Mascot Gritty Graces Variant Cover of “Avengers #53” for Special Giveaway

Gritty, the popular mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers, graces a new variant cover for “Avengers #53” for a special giveaway taking place this weekend.
- Fans who attend this Saturday’s game between the Flyers and the Chicago Blackhawks in Philadelphia will receive a free exclusive “Avengers #53 variant cover.
- The cover, which you can see above, features Gritty geared up with some Stark technology and Iron Man by his side.
- Marvel and/or hockey fans hoping to attend Marvel Super Hero Day at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia can find tickets here.
ICYMI – More Marvel Comics news:
- This June, behold a saga that will go down in Asgardian history! From comic greats Ralph Macchio and Todd Nauck comes “Thor: Lightning and Lament #1,” an extraordinary one-shot brimming with an adventure worthy of the God of Thunder!
- Just in time for Pride Month, the latest chapter in the saga of Hulkling & Wiccan comes to comic shops this June.
- This summer, Marvel and Fortnite fans can prepare for another unforgettable interdimensional battle with “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1” debuting in June.
- Recently resurrected in ‘The Last of the Marvels,’ the latest story arc in Kelly Thompson’s hit run on “Captain Marvel,” Genis-Vell will go on to star in an all-new limited series this June written by the creator who helped define him, the legendary Peter David.