Thor Sets Off on a New Adventure in “Thor: Lightning and Lament” One-Shot

This June, behold a saga that will go down in Asgardian history! From comic greats Ralph Macchio and Todd Nauck comes “Thor: Lightning and Lament #1,” an extraordinary one-shot brimming with an adventure worthy of the God of Thunder!

“Thor: Lightning and Lament” will be a perfect entry-point to the Thor mythos and its iconic characters just in time for Thor’s 60th anniversary.

Packed with fresh insights into Thor, Loki

The Mighty Thor has abandoned Asgard in her greatest hour of need, leaving the Realm Eternal in the hands of his half brother Loki, in the absence of its rightful ruler, Odin.

With Asgard under assault by legion

Witness Thor in all his thunderous glory when “Thor: Lightning and Lament #1” hits stands on June 29.

