Gymnast Suni Lee Profiled in ELLE’s Ongoing Modern Heroine Series

In recognition of Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration, ELLE is turning the spotlight on real life heroines who share the values of courage and kindness, much like Disney's beloved princesses. The Modern Heroines series kicked off in August and now ELLE is celebrating a new trailblazer.

What’s Happening:

As part of the “Modern Heroines”

Available now online and featured in the March 2022 issue, ELLE is profiling “Modern Heroines”

This month ELLE’s Modern Heroines include: Sunisa "Suni" Lee (The Strong-Willed Gymnast)

In the profile Suni talks about the stress and uncertainty that accompanied the 2020 Olympic delay. She’s worked her entire life for the opportunity and at times it felt like she might not get her chance. Not to mention COVID was close to home as she lost an aunt and uncle to the virus.

In addition to Lee, ELLE has celebrated eleven other Modern Heroines and will continue to launch new profiles monthly through April 2022. So stay tuned!

Modern Heroines on their Favorite Princesses:

Suni Lee on Mulan: “I just loved Mulan—she was super powerful and knew what she wanted. I could relate, because I always knew that I wanted to go to the Olympics.”

Other Modern Heroines: