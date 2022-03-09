Stock Up on Disney Favorites with Free Shipping on Any Size Order on shopDisney

Is it time to treat yourself to some Disney merchandise? shopDisney thinks so and is offering all guests Free Shipping today only! Disney fans and gift givers alike can once again take advantage of this shipping discount no matter how much they spend.

What’s Happening:

Happy Wednesday and happy Free Shipping day on shopDisney. The ultimate destination for incredible Disney themed gifts and collectibles is offering fans a great deal with their shipping discount.

Today only, guests can use the code “ FREESHIP ” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart. shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

Whether preparing for your next vacation, shopping for the perfect gift, or just treating yourself to something fun, there’s no shortage of charming accessories on shopDisney that will brighten anyone’s day.

LEGO fans might want to consider the amazing new assortment of Star Wars helmets including Luke Skywalker, The Mandalorian and Dark Trooper.

LEGO Dark Trooper Helmet 75343 – Star Wars

Collect those MagicBands while you can including fun designs inspired by Turning Red and Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh MagicBand 2

Zootopia Disney nuiMOs are here! Add Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps to your collection and be sure to pick up some spring fashions while you’re at it.

Judy Hopps Disney nuiMOs Plush – Zootopia

New Star Wars t-shirts are a must-have your summer wardrobe and we love these colorful options that focus on characters from the Original Trilogy.

Jabba the Hutt and Friends T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars

R2-D2 and C-3PO Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars

Time to gather your accessories for St. Patrick’s Day and this Ear Headband is a great way to complete your look!

Minnie Mouse Sequined Ear Headband with Bow for Adults – Kelly Green

Finally, summer swimwear is in and your kids will love the variety of Disney options featuring their favorite characters and movies.

Minnie Mouse Deluxe Three-Piece Swimsuit for Girls

Spider-Man Rash Guard for Boys

Toy Story 4 Swim Trunks for Boys

Whatever you’re looking to add to your collection, don’t miss out on the Free Shipping offer

