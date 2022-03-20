Hasbro Pulse Reveals Marvel Legends Series X-Men 90s Animated Jean Grey Figure

Hasbro Pulse has kept up its celebration of 20 years of the Marvel Legends Series by revealing yet another new X-Men 90s Animated figure.
- Hasbro Pulse revealed the packaging art for the new Jean Grey figure, which mimics the same VHS packaging of the previous figures announced for this line.
https://twitter.com/HasbroPulse/status/1505574898306932739/photo/4
- The new Jean Grey figure is the fifth in the X-Men 90s Animated series, which also includes:
- Hasbro Pulse announced back in January that on the 20th of each month, they will be revealing new content in celebration of 20 years od Marvel Legends.
- The first reveal was an Iron Spider figure back in January, followed by a Blue Marvel figure in February.
