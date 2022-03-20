Hasbro Pulse Reveals Marvel Legends Series X-Men 90s Animated Jean Grey Figure

Hasbro Pulse has kept up its celebration of 20 years of the Marvel Legends Series by revealing yet another new X-Men 90s Animated figure.

Hasbro Pulse revealed the packaging art for the new Jean Grey figure, which mimics the same VHS packaging of the previous figures announced for this line.

https://twitter.com/HasbroPulse/status/1505574898306932739/photo/4

The new Jean Grey figure is the fifth in the X-Men 90s Animated series, which also includes:

Hasbro Pulse announced back in January that on the 20th of each month, they will be revealing new content in celebration of 20 years od Marvel Legends.

The first reveal was an Iron Spider Blue Marvel

ICYMI – More Hasbro news: