Marvel Legends Baron Zemo Action Figure Arrives at Walgreens

The Walgreens exclusive Marvel Legends Baron Zemo figure has made its way to stores and online. This 6-inch scale collectible is part of Hasbro’s popular line of Marvel action figures and showcases the villainous Zemo in a full body suit, signature mask, and holding a sword.

Marvel fans can bring home a comic-inspired version of Baron Zemo as the amazing Marvel Legends figure is now available exclusively at Walgreens.

As the story goes, born into greatness and great darkness, Helmut Zemo is a man of terrific and terrible genius. The 13th Baron Zemo has sworn everlasting vengeance against his family's nemesis: Captain America!

The articulated figure showcases Zemo in his purple mask and decked out in a full body purple suit with fur trim and a massive gold belt. To complete the look he wields a sword that is sure to frighten off all of his foes.

Guests can order the Marvel Legends Figure online at Walgreens.com

A link to the Baron Zemo figure can be found below.

Marvel Legends Series Baron Zemo Classic Comics 6-inch Action Figure | Walgreens – $22.99

Includes 3 character-inspired accessories

Ages 4 and up

Available exclusively at Walgreens

More Marvel Legends: