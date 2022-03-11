Marvel Legends Baron Zemo Action Figure Arrives at Walgreens

by | Mar 11, 2022 11:53 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The Walgreens exclusive Marvel Legends Baron Zemo figure has made its way to stores and online. This 6-inch scale collectible is part of Hasbro’s popular line of Marvel action figures and showcases the villainous Zemo in a full body suit, signature mask, and holding a sword.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel fans can bring home a comic-inspired version of Baron Zemo as the amazing Marvel Legends figure is now available exclusively at Walgreens.
  • As the story goes, born into greatness and great darkness, Helmut Zemo is a man of terrific and terrible genius. The 13th Baron Zemo has sworn everlasting vengeance against his family's nemesis: Captain America!
  • The articulated figure showcases Zemo in his purple mask and decked out in a full body purple suit with fur trim and a massive gold belt. To complete the look he wields a sword that is sure to frighten off all of his foes.
  • Guests can order the Marvel Legends Figure online at Walgreens.com and limited quantities are available in select stores.
  • A link to the Baron Zemo figure can be found below.  

Marvel Legends Series Baron Zemo Classic Comics 6-inch Action Figure | Walgreens – $22.99

  • Includes 3 character-inspired accessories
  • Ages 4 and up
  • Available exclusively at Walgreens

More Marvel Legends:

 
 
