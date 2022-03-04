Walgreens Exclusive Marvel Legends Binary Acton Figure Now Available in Stores and Online

At long last the Walgreens exclusive Marvel Legends Binary figure has made its way to stores and online. This 6-inch scale collectible is part of Hasbro’s popular line of Marvel action figures and showcases the hero Carol Danvers with her cosmic powers activated.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Announced last summer during a Hasbro Fan First livestream, the Marvel Legends Binary figure is now available exclusively at Walgreens.
- As the story goes, an alien experiment conducted by the Brood transforms Carol Danvers into Binary, a being who can tap into unprecedented cosmic power.
- The articulated figure showcases Carol Danvers in one of her comic looks complete with glowing hair and fireball fists.
- Guests can order the Marvel Legends Figure online at Walgreens.com and limited quantities are available in select stores.
- A link to the Binary figure can be found below.
Marvel Binary | Walgreens – $22.99
- Includes 6 character-inspired accessories
- Ages 4 and up
- Available exclusively at Walgreens
