Walgreens Exclusive Marvel Legends Binary Acton Figure Now Available in Stores and Online

At long last the Walgreens exclusive Marvel Legends Binary figure has made its way to stores and online. This 6-inch scale collectible is part of Hasbro’s popular line of Marvel action figures and showcases the hero Carol Danvers with her cosmic powers activated.

As the story goes, an alien experiment conducted by the Brood transforms Carol Danvers into Binary, a being who can tap into unprecedented cosmic power.

The articulated figure showcases Carol Danvers in one of her comic looks complete with glowing hair and fireball fists.

Guests can order the Marvel Legends Figure online at Walgreens.com

A link to the Binary figure can be found below.

Marvel Binary | Walgreens – $22.99

Includes 6 character-inspired accessories

Ages 4 and up

Available exclusively at Walgreens

