Blue Marvel, Iron Man, Quake and More Assemble for Newest Wave Marvel Legends Action Figures

by | Feb 22, 2022 11:24 AM Pacific Time

Make room in your Marvel Legends collection for a new wave of figures from Hasbro as pre-orders open for the Controller series. Iron Man, U.S.Agent, Quake, and more are part of the latest assortment of 6-inch figures of Marvel heroes and villains.  

What’s Happening:

  • A new wave of Hasbro Marvel Legends action figures have landed at Entertainment Earth and it’s another Build-A-Figure series, this time featuring Marvel’s Controller.
  • Among the character that make up this intense assortment are:
    • Blue Marvel
    • Madame Hydra
    • Thor Herald of Galactus
    • Iron Man 70
    • Speedball
    • Quake
    • U.S.Agent
    • Controller (Build-A-Figure)

  • Adding to the madness, this wave includes a Build-A-Figure of Marvel’s Controller! Each figure in the series (except for Iron Man 70) will include a piece to assemble the Iron Man supervillain.
  • For those who can’t decide which characters to bring home, good news! You can purchase a case of this wave that comes with 8 individually packaged action figures.
  • But wait, fans can also bring home a separate Retro Figure of Spider-Man villain Rhinox that showcases the grey-muscled baddie in one of his earliest iterations.
  • The assortment of figures sell for $24.99-$38.99, while a case of eight figures sells for $199.99.
  • These new Marvel Legends collectibles are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Realtor Rhinox Figure

Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Rhinox 6-Inch Action Figure – $38.99

Marvel Legends Controller Series

Avengers Comic Marvel Legends Blue Marvel Action Figure – $24.99

Avengers Comic Marvel Legends Madame Hydra Action Figure – $24.99

Avengers Comic Marvel Legends Thor Herald of Galactus Figure – $24.99

Avengers Comic Marvel Legends Iron Man 70 Action Figure – $24.99

Avengers Comic Marvel Legends Speedball 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Avengers Comic Marvel Legends Quake 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Avengers Comic Marvel Legends US Agent 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Avengers Comic Marvel Legends Action Figures Wave 1 Case Controller Build-A-Figure – $199.99

 
 
