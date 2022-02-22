Blue Marvel, Iron Man, Quake and More Assemble for Newest Wave Marvel Legends Action Figures

Make room in your Marvel Legends collection for a new wave of figures from Hasbro as pre-orders open for the Controller series. Iron Man, U.S.Agent, Quake, and more are part of the latest assortment of 6-inch figures of Marvel heroes and villains.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- A new wave of Hasbro Marvel Legends action figures have landed at Entertainment Earth and it’s another Build-A-Figure series, this time featuring Marvel’s Controller.
- Among the character that make up this intense assortment are:
- Blue Marvel
- Madame Hydra
- Thor Herald of Galactus
- Iron Man 70
- Speedball
- Quake
- U.S.Agent
- Controller (Build-A-Figure)
- Adding to the madness, this wave includes a Build-A-Figure of Marvel’s Controller! Each figure in the series (except for Iron Man 70) will include a piece to assemble the Iron Man supervillain.
- For those who can’t decide which characters to bring home, good news! You can purchase a case of this wave that comes with 8 individually packaged action figures.
- But wait, fans can also bring home a separate Retro Figure of Spider-Man villain Rhinox that showcases the grey-muscled baddie in one of his earliest iterations.
- The assortment of figures sell for $24.99-$38.99, while a case of eight figures sells for $199.99.
- These new Marvel Legends collectibles are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Realtor Rhinox Figure
Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Rhinox 6-Inch Action Figure – $38.99
Marvel Legends Controller Series
Avengers Comic Marvel Legends Blue Marvel Action Figure – $24.99
Avengers Comic Marvel Legends Madame Hydra Action Figure – $24.99
Avengers Comic Marvel Legends Thor Herald of Galactus Figure – $24.99
Avengers Comic Marvel Legends Iron Man 70 Action Figure – $24.99
Avengers Comic Marvel Legends Speedball 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99
Avengers Comic Marvel Legends Quake 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99
Avengers Comic Marvel Legends US Agent 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99
Avengers Comic Marvel Legends Action Figures Wave 1 Case Controller Build-A-Figure – $199.99