Wolverine Faces Off Against More Villains in New Wave of Hasbro Marvel Legends Figures

Wolverine is back to take on six more villains in the latest wave of Marvel Legends figures from Hasbro. The incredibly detailed action collectibles are now available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and include a Build-A-Figure of the terrifying Bonebreaker.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A new wave of Hasbro Marvel Legends

Add some classic X-Men collectibles to your Marvel display with seven new figures including: Return of Wolverine Siryn Havoc Vulcan Maggot Darwin Sabretooth

For those who can’t decide which characters to bring home, good news! You can purchase a case of this wave that comes with 8 individually packaged action figures.

But we’re not done yet, this wave includes a Build-A-Figure of Bonebreaker! Each figure (except for Return of Wolverine) will include a piece to assemble the cyborg supervillain. This deadly mercenary has a human-like torso which is attached to the base of an army tank.

Each figure sells for $24.99 and is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

X-Men Marvel Legends Return of Wolverine 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

X-Men Marvel Legends Marvel's Havok 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

X-Men Marvel Legends Sabretooth 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

X-Men Marvel Legends Maggot 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

X-Men Marvel Legends Marvel's Siryn 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

X-Men Marvel Legends Marvel's Vulcan 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

X-Men Marvel Legends Darwin 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

X-Men Marvel Legends 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 1 Case of 8 – $199.99

More Wolverine Villains:

Last year, Hasbro introduced an awesome 5-pack of action figures featuring Wolverine and his most interesting villains.