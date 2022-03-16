New Marvel Legends Series Silk Figure Revealed

During tonight’s “Beyond Amazing: 60 Years of Spider-Man” live virtual event, a brand new Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Silk figure was revealed.
- “Silk” writer Maurene Goo got the opportunity to reveal this new Silk figure, which will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow, March 17th, on Amazon.
- The figure will be available individually and as part of a two-pack with a Doctor Octopus figure, as seen below.
- Now a popular character, Silk’s first appearance came in “The Amazing Spider-Man #1” in 2014.
- Goo started her run on “Silk” just about a year ago and shared some thoughts on the experience during the live event:
- “I don't have a comics background. This was my first comic and not only a comic but a Marvel comic. I just know the fans are so passionate so I wanted to do right by them,” Goo said. “But I was so excited! I always wanted to delve into comics. It wasn't just sort of this thing that fell into my lap. I consumed comics as a kid, I watched the X-Men cartoons.”
