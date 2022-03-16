New Marvel Legends Series Silk Figure Revealed

During tonight’s “Beyond Amazing: 60 Years of Spider-Man” live virtual event, a brand new Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Silk figure was revealed.

“Silk” writer Maurene Goo got the opportunity to reveal this new Silk figure, which will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow, March 17th, on Amazon.

The figure will be available individually and as part of a two-pack with a Doctor Octopus figure, as seen below.