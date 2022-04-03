New Alex and Ani Collaboration to Launch at Disneyland and Walt Disney World This Tuesday

The official Disney Parks Twitter account revealed a sneak peek of the latest collaboration with Alex and Ani, the new Disney Princess Collection.
What’s Happening:
- The new Disney Princess Collection jewelry collection from Alex and Ani will be launching at Disneyland and Walt Disney World on Tuesday, April 5th.
- This collection will include bracelets, earrings and more to build the look for each Disney princess. Inspired by various classics such as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella.
- It will be available on shopDisney later this spring.
More Disney Shopping News:
- Last week, a new collection from Disney & Coach debuted, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. While the collection does primarily focus on Walt Disney World, we have spotted the collection outside of Florida.
- With the opening of the new Plaza Point holiday shop on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland late last year, there was no longer a need for the Castle Holiday Shoppe in Fantasyland. Recently, that space reopened as the wonderfully named Merlin's Marvelous Miscellany.
- Think back to your childhood, I’m sure many of you have memories of reading a Little Golden Book. This time honored tradition is still going strong, as this September will see the release of Santa Stops at Disneyland.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning