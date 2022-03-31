Photos: Tour New Merlin’s Marvelous Miscellany Store at Disneyland

With the opening of the new Plaza Point holiday shop on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland late last year, there was no longer a need for the Castle Holiday Shoppe in Fantasyland. Recently, that space reopened as the wonderfully named Merlin's Marvelous Miscellany.

Merlin's Marvelous Miscellany opened up earlier this month.

The exterior received a repaint and some wording taken straight from “Higitus Figitus.”

Now, let’s take a look at some of the merchandise and thematic details found within the store.

The shop is filled to the brim with artifacts and potions, and really anything you’d find lying around Merlin’s house.

Merchandise displays in the shop windows outside.