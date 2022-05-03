Disney Wish Featured As Cover Image On Latest Issue of “Disney twenty-three”

The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line Fleet, the Disney Wish, is set to grace the cover of the latest issue of Disney twenty-three, the official magazine of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.

What’s Happening:

Shining, shimmering, splendid. Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, is all that and more, and the new issue of Disney twenty-three provides every detail adventurers need to know before hitting the high seas on their way to a whole new world of experiences. From the delicious cuisine to the dazzling entertainment, readers will enjoy spectacular photographs and artwork (including the publication’s exclusive cover) while hearing from the Walt Disney Imagineers and creatives who crafted this work of art on water.

Also in the Summer 2022 issue of Disney twenty-three: Ms. Marvel gives Disney+ a spectacular, groundbreaking new super hero The hilarious John Mulan Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers Details on Storyliving The scoop on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Baymax! Series coming to Disney+ this summer Unbelievable intricate sand artwork created at the Walt Disney World 50 years of bulbs and brilliance with the Main Street Electrical Parade Disneyland Resort Regular features including By the Numbers, Character Analysis, and Ask The Walt Disney Archives

Disney twenty-three is delivered directly to fans’ doorsteps and is offered exclusively to D23 Gold Members as a benefit of their membership. The latest issue will begin arriving before the end of May.