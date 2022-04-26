Storyliving by Disney Community in Rancho Mirage Breaks Ground

Earlier today, Disney officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for Cotino, the Storytelling by Disney community being built in Rancho Mirage, California.

The news of the groundbreaking ceremony was reported by KESQ

At the event, Rancho Mirage Mayor Charles Townsend called the development a "perfect fit for Rancho Mirage," saying it would be "an economic boost for Rancho Mirage" and the entire Coachella Valley.

Disney officials announced that homes in Cotino will begin to sell in early 2023, with the first people being able to move in by 2024.

Brent Herrington, who is part of DMB Development in charge of the project, said the homes are expected to be mid-century modern themed, with a “forward-looking” feeling.

Disney announced the project

KESQ reports that there have been some concerns from Rancho Mirage community members, namely the lagoon's water usage, the traffic the community would bring, and the state of affordable housing for all the potential employees this will bring to the desert.

Rancho Mirage Mayor Charles Townsend said that the water issue was addressed already and that what the Cotino community will use doesn't even amount to the amount of water a golf course uses.

