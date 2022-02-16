Disney Announces Residential Community Development Initiative Storyliving by Disney

by | Feb 16, 2022 6:22 AM Pacific Time

Ever wish your daily life could have more of a Disney touch without being a theme park? Well, Disney has just announced a new initiative called Storyliving by Disney that will see the company building planned residential communities.

What’s Happening:

  • Today, The Walt Disney Company announced a new business venture called Storyliving by Disney.
  • These residential communities will be “vibrant new neighborhoods that are infused with the company’s special brand of magic.”
  • Disney adds, “These master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives—all while enjoying the attention to detail, unique amenities and special touches that are Disney hallmarks.”
  • Through a club membership, Disney will also provide access to curated experiences, such as wellness programming; entertainment ranging from live performances to cooking classes; philanthropic endeavors; seminars and much more.
  • The first Storyliving by Disney community is being built in Rancho Mirage, California — a Coachella Valley city where Walt himself once owned a home.
  • This community will be known as Cotino.
  • Cotino is being developed in collaboration with DMB Development

  • Disney is currently also exploring other U.S.locations for future development.
  • The company notes that some neighborhoods will be for residents 55+.
  • More information on Storyliving by Disney can be found on their new site.
  • Incidentally, this isn’t the first time Disney has had a hand in building residential communities as they’ve previously helped develop Celebration, Florida as well as the Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort community.
Cotino rendering

Cotino rendering

Cotino beach area rendering

Cotino beach area rendering

Cotino member clubhouse rendering

Cotino member clubhouse rendering

Cotino member clubhouse interior rendering

Cotino member clubhouse interior rendering

Cotino town center rendering

Cotino town center rendering

What They’re Saying:

  • Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: “For nearly 100 years, Disney has shared stories that have touched the hearts and minds of people all around the world,” said. “As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to storyliving. We can’t wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest.”
  • Michael Hundgen, executive producer, Walt Disney Imagineering: "Disney Imagineers are exploring the richness of each local region to inspire the theme of Storyliving by Disney communities. Distinctively designed indoor and outdoor spaces will offer residents new opportunities to explore, engage and create the next incredible chapter of their story."
 
 
