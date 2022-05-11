“Boba Fett to Bo-Katan: The Evolution of the Mandalorians” Exhibit Coming to Star Wars Celebration

A new exhibit has been announced as part of the line up for Star Wars Celebration 2022, entitled “Boba Fett to Bo-Katan: The Evolution of the Mandalorians.”
What’s Happening:
- The “Boba Fett to Bo-Katan: The Evolution of the Mandalorians” exhibit will feature rare treasures from the collections of Steve Sansweet, Gus Lopez, Duncan Jenkins, Lisa Stevens and Vic Wertz.
- Star Wars Celebration 2022 will be held May 26th-29th, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.
