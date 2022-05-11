“Boba Fett to Bo-Katan: The Evolution of the Mandalorians” Exhibit Coming to Star Wars Celebration

A new exhibit has been announced as part of the line up for Star Wars Celebration 2022, entitled “Boba Fett to Bo-Katan: The Evolution of the Mandalorians.”

What’s Happening:

The “Boba Fett to Bo-Katan: The Evolution of the Mandalorians” exhibit will feature rare treasures from the collections of Steve Sansweet, Gus Lopez, Duncan Jenkins, Lisa Stevens and Vic Wertz.

Star Wars Celebration 2022 will be held May 26th-29th, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

More Star Wars Celebration News: