Take a Peek at the Star Wars Celebration 2022 Art Show

For years, the Star Wars Celebration Art Show has served as a way for artists to pay tribute to the galaxy far, far away — showing the many ways the saga has impacted themselves and fans everywhere. The tradition continues at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022, with a wide range of new prints available from artists of various disciplines and styles.

Pre-orders will go live at DarkInkArt.com on May 2nd at 12 p.m. PT and run through May 16th at 12 p.m. PT; all prints will be limited to 250 pieces, with 200 available for pre-order and pick up at the Art Show, and 50 reserved for sale at Celebration.

“Reflective Power,” Al Abbazia

“My daughter Emily and I came up with the overall concept years ago. She mentioned how great it would be if I created a piece with a child looking up to their hero, feeling confident and empowered. My daughter was my inspiration; her thoughts and vision drove my work in a piece like this.

“This art embodies not only every child’s dreams, but also the bond between my daughter and me. I hope ‘Reflective Power’ conveys a sense of wonder, admiration, and endless possibilities in all of us.”

“Tensions in Mos Pelgo,” Jonathan Beistline

“The Sun and Moon,” Kaela Croft

“This piece plays off of the tarot cards ‘The Sun’ and ‘The Moon,’ which when pulled together, sometimes represent a sort of duality in life. It seemed fitting for Rey.”

“A Night with the Max Rebo Band,” Asia Ellington

‘A Night with the Max Rebo Band’ is a playful, jazzy, colorful depiction of the band performing at Jabba’s palace. I’ve always loved this scene for its glam and the campiness of Sy Snootles and the rest of the band, and would imagine their concerts being an absolute blast — minus the fear of Jabba feeding anyone to a rancor by the end of it, of course!”

“Victory and Death,” Danny Haas

“When thinking about what art to make for this year’s Celebration, I really wanted to focus on my favorite part of the Star Wars universe at the moment. For me that was the final season of The Clone Wars. So for this piece I wanted to focus on the characters that made this season special, and solidified it as one of the best moments in Star Wars.”

“Date Nite at Black Spire Outpost,” Brian Miller

“I was inspired to create a vintage-style illustration celebrating the thrill and romance of Black Spire Outpost under starlight. Imagine walking arm-in-arm with your date from a galaxy far, far away. The soft warm glow of lights and melodic sounds spill out of the cantina as exotic scents fill the nite air. You stroll past the Millennium Falcon and wonder what life as a smuggler would be like. Enjoy the perfect date nite on Batuu — just watch out for First Order stormtroopers!”

“In a Galaxy Far, Far Away…,” Alex Mines

has many iconic scenes and landscapes, yet throughout my many years illustrating licensed sketch cards, I had rarely drawn these vistas. That was until my most recent card sets, where I hand painted scenes from the saga, but I was constrained by the limitations of the 2.5 x 3.5-inch card size. “These cards inspired my piece, as I wanted to recreate those same landscapes and scenes, but on a much larger scale. This in turn allowed me to convey the cinematic spectacle of each of the nine episodes with a unique panoramic view.”

“A Queen’s Light,” Lin Zy Selestow

“When conceptualizing this piece, my main inspiration was the life and tragic death of Padmé. I tried to capture her strength and beauty by using different moments I felt played a strong emotional role in progressing her storyline. I wanted this piece to feel whimsical and light, so I used watercolor paints mixed with colored pencils to get the desired effect.”

Star Wars Celebration 2022 will be held May 26th-29th, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center.