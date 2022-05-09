Star Wars Celebration Virtual Panel Selections Open Thursday, May 12th

Attendees of Star Wars Celebration 2022 should note that the Virtual Panel and Exhibitor Exclusive Selections will be reservation based and they will be available in just a few days.
What’s Happening:
- Virtual panel selections will open this Thursday, May 12th at 8:00 am PT at StarWarsCelebration.com.
- You do not need to rush to enter on May 12th, as virtual panel selections will be open for a week, and the time in which you enter does not impact your chances of being selected.
- The panel selection process is quick and easy. Once you begin your session, click on the panel you would like to attend. You will have the choice to request a panel for yourself, or for your group, up to four (4) people maximum. Enter the email address that you used to purchase your Celebration tickets and follow the instructions to submit a request for the panels you'd like to see. It is recommended to enter the email address for each member of your group to ensure they receive an email confirmation of the request. Once you have submitted your request, you will receive a group code. Copy your group code to make additional panel requests with ease.
- Keep in mind that you can only request panels on the day(s) you have a ticket for Star Wars Celebration.
- More information on the reservation process can be found in our previous post.
- Star Wars Celebration 2022 will be held May 26th-29th, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.