D23 to Kick Off Star Wars Celebration with a Galactic Disco Night at the House of Blues Anaheim

With Star Wars Celebration launching into hyperspace, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is throwing a kickoff party of interplanetary proportions right next door at the House of Blues Anaheim.

What’s Happening:

This Galactic Disco Night Dance Party on Thursday, May 26th will feature cosmic boogie and funky beats with an epic DJ set from Grammy-nominated artist Mayer Hawthorne. Party like an ecstatic Ewok with special photo backdrops, surprise character appearances, and more.

As for the dress code: Do NOT give us “galactic basic”—bring out your outer-rim outrageousness ! No platform is too high and no cape too colorful. Ask yourself: What would Lando wear?

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.; with the event taking place from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Included bounties for this interstellar experience: Admission to D23 Galactic Disco Night Taco Bar until 9:00 p.m. Commemorative keepsake upon departure



If you’re feeling fancy, a limited number of D23 Gold Member Exclusive – Premium VIP Tickets are available. These include private access to the upstairs balcony, to party at a higher altitude… Exclusive reserved upstairs access to D23 Galactic Disco Night Taco Bar until 9 p.m. with special VIP location One (1) Beer or Wine drink voucher Commemorative keepsake upon departure PLUS bonus Star Tours 35th Anniversary Pin

Tickets are $55 (plus $7 processing fee) for D23 Gold Members and $75 (plus $7 processing fee) for D23 General Members.

A limited number of D23 Gold Member Exclusive – Premium VIP Tickets are available for $100 (plus $7 processing fee) each.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

More event details are available on the D23 event page