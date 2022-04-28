D23 to Kick Off Star Wars Celebration with a Galactic Disco Night at the House of Blues Anaheim

With Star Wars Celebration launching into hyperspace, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is throwing a kickoff party of interplanetary proportions right next door at the House of Blues Anaheim.
What’s Happening:
- This Galactic Disco Night Dance Party on Thursday, May 26th will feature cosmic boogie and funky beats with an epic DJ set from Grammy-nominated artist Mayer Hawthorne. Party like an ecstatic Ewok with special photo backdrops, surprise character appearances, and more.
- As for the dress code: Do NOT give us “galactic basic”—bring out your outer-rim outrageousness! No platform is too high and no cape too colorful. Ask yourself: What would Lando wear?
- Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.; with the event taking place from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- Included bounties for this interstellar experience:
- Admission to D23 Galactic Disco Night
- Taco Bar until 9:00 p.m.
- Commemorative keepsake upon departure
- If you’re feeling fancy, a limited number of D23 Gold Member Exclusive – Premium VIP Tickets are available. These include private access to the upstairs balcony, to party at a higher altitude…
- Exclusive reserved upstairs access to D23 Galactic Disco Night
- Taco Bar until 9 p.m. with special VIP location
- One (1) Beer or Wine drink voucher
- Commemorative keepsake upon departure PLUS bonus Star Tours 35th Anniversary Pin
- Tickets are $55 (plus $7 processing fee) for D23 Gold Members and $75 (plus $7 processing fee) for D23 General Members.
- A limited number of D23 Gold Member Exclusive – Premium VIP Tickets are available for $100 (plus $7 processing fee) each.
- Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.
- More event details are available on the D23 event page.
