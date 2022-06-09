Disneyland Paris’ Pass Annuel Showtime! series continues this month and the fifth edition offered a sneak peek at Pride merchandise, a 30th Anniversary album and even a new attraction key!

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris ’ Pass Annuel Showtime! is back and in celebration of Pride Month and the Resort’s 30th Anniversary, the focus was on seasonal and commemorative merchandise that’s coming soon.

is back and in celebration of Pride Month and the Resort’s 30th Anniversary, the focus was on seasonal and commemorative merchandise that’s coming soon. In the latest edition of DLP’s monthly offering, fans learned more about: Colorful Pride Selections Euro Disney Memorabilia Avengers Campus Fashions Limited Edition Crush’s Coaster Attraction Key Euro Disney Remix Collection (previously announced) Euro Disney Pandora Charm (previously announced)

During the evening, Étienne from the merchandise department showcased several of the new items, while InsidEars offered insight on where guests will be able to shop for their favorites.

Pride Month

A range of Pin Trading PRIDE products will arrive in the next few weeks

A brand new Pandora PRIDE charm exclusive to Disneyland Paris will be available starting June 10th. Fans can find the item in Les Légendes d'Hollywood (Walt Disney Studios Park) and Disney Fashion (Disney Village).

Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary:

An exclusive Disneyland Paris vinyl record that will arrive in the coming months. This special release includes some classic songs as well as modern tunes all celebrating 30 year of Disneyland Paris!

Beyond the music, fans can shop the newly launched Remix Collection that blends the artistic styles of the 1990s with the fashions of today.

Also sticking with the Euro Disney theme, Pandora has a new charm with Sorcerer Mickey on one side and the Resort logo on the other.

Avengers Campus:

A line of products celebrating the opening of Avengers Campus will arrive in the coming weeks including pins, t-shirts, and mugs. But that’s not all! There’s also the previously announced Spider-Bots, Avengers apparel and so much more to check out.

Additionally, a new Disney PhotoPass frame for photos taken during the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force attraction will be available for purchase post-ride at Walt Disney Studios Park!

Attraction Key:

Like shopDisney in the U.S. with their Collectible Keys featuring films and characters, Disneyland Paris has an attraction series focusing on rides at their two parks.

This month, fans can shop for the Crush’s Coaster Key (Finding Nemo) that comes with stylized box decorated Pelican Reserve sticker and Jellyfish Warning Sign.

Watch at Home:

You can catch a full replay of the presentation on the Disneyland Paris YouTube Channel (in French with English subtitles).

Pass Annuel Showtime | Emission #5 | Célébrons les couleurs et la diversité ! 🌈💖

About Pass Annuel Showtime!:

The live streamed show is presented on the first Wednesday of the month and will inform guests of the latest Disney news, specials, discounts and Annual Passholder exclusives. The series is broadcast live in French, and English subtitles are available in playback.

and will inform guests of the latest Disney news, specials, discounts and Annual Passholder exclusives. The series is and English subtitles are available in playback. The show is hosted by the Pass Annuel Manager, Arthur Baillargeau and Disneyland Paris original characters Betty Rose and Jimmy Ocean.

Pass Annuel Showtime! returns in late summer/fall 2022 with more news, information and sneak peeks of what’s happening on stage and behind the scenes at the Disneyland Paris Resort.