Disneyland Paris Reveals More 30th Anniversary Merchandise During Monthly “Pass Annuel Showtime!”

Disneyland Paris’s Pass Annuel Showtime! series continues this month with the third edition where they revealed some new 30th Anniversary products that will be available on April 12th.

Guests will have the chance to bring home some lovely collectibles including extra large pins, Pandora charms and more. These incredible items will be available in various locations throughout the resort.

Limited Edition T-Shirt – released on April 12th; find it at New Century Notions Flora's Unique Boutique, Emporium, World of Disney

Two exclusive Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Pandora charms – released on April 12th; find it at Hollywood Legends, Harrington's Fine China & Porcelains

"Grand jeu 30e Anniversaire" Chocolate Bar – available soon in a selection of Disneyland Paris stores; just like Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, guests can win prizes from these bars such as:

VIP Tour

Unlimited Access to park attractions for the day

A stay at the Disneyland Hotel

Park Tickets

30th Anniversary products

Brand new exclusive 200-page book: The Art of Disneyland Paris – available in a few weeks in a selection of Disneyland Paris stores

The Art of Disneyland Paris Book:

Produced by InsidEars, this book looks at the rich history of the resort.

“From the theme parks to the Disney Hotels and shows, the designers of all these experiences are not only architects and engineers, but also artists – painters, illustrators, storyboarders, graphic designers, decorators, and model makers. With The Art of Disneyland Paris, dive into the heart of the creation and evolution of Europe's leading tourist destination through more than 300 photos, concepts and preparatory drawings made by Imagineers and artists of the Entertainment Department, over its 30-year history. From the first sketches to the projects to come, discover an art book like no other, both a souvenir album and a portfolio of passionate artists.”

About Pass Annual Showtime!:

This live streamed show will be presented on the first Wednesday of the month and will inform guests of the latest Disney news, specials, discounts and Annual Passholder exclusives. The series is broadcast live in French, and English subtitles are available in playback.

The next edition of Pass Annual Showtime! will be offered on Wednesday, May 4th!

