Disneyland Paris Reveals Limited Edition 30th Anniversary Merchandise Coming Soon

The second edition of Disneyland Paris’s Pass Annuel Showtime! debuted yesterday and one of the highlights was the reveal of even more 30th Anniversary merchandise.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris is gearing up for their 30th anniversary with an exciting assortment of merchandise and memorabilia to commemorate the special occasion.
- While fans already knew about the Spirit Jerseys, Collectible Keys, ear headbands and other offerings, there’s more fun on the way!
- Yesterday during the resort’s second Pass Annual Showtime! program, it was revealed that several Limited Edition pieces will soon be available at select stores throughout Disneyland Paris. Among the products that fans will want to add to their collection are:
- 30th Anniversary collectible figurines: Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Simba
- A set of Euro Disneyland metal medals – Limited Edition 1000 pieces
- A reproduction of the 1992 commemorative passport in metal – Limited Edition 1000 copies
- A set of mini plush toys celebrating 30 years of magic – Limited edition of 1600
- New reusable shopping bags in the 30th Anniversary color with an Avengers Campus touch
- Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary is April 12th, however their celebration starts early, kicking off on March 6th!
About Pass Annual Showtime!:
- This new offering will be presented on the first Wednesday of the month and will inform guests of the latest Disney news, specials, discounts and Annual Passholder exclusives. The series is broadcast live in French, and English subtitles are available in playback.
- The show is hosted by the Pass Annuel Manager, Arthur Baillargeau and Disneyland Paris original characters Betty Rose and Jimmy Ocean.
- The next edition of Pass Annual Showtime! will be offered on Wednesday, April 6th!
Pass Annuel Showtime! returns in April 2022 with more news, information and sneak peeks of what’s happening on stage and behind the scenes at the Disneyland Paris Resort.