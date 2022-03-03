Disneyland Paris Reveals Limited Edition 30th Anniversary Merchandise Coming Soon

The second edition of Disneyland Paris’s Pass Annuel Showtime! debuted yesterday and one of the highlights was the reveal of even more 30th Anniversary merchandise.

While fans already knew about the Spirit Jerseys Collectible Keys ear headbands and other offerings

Yesterday during the resort’s second Pass Annual Showtime! program 30th Anniversary collectible figurines: Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Simba A set of Euro Disneyland metal medals – Limited Edition 1000 pieces A reproduction of the 1992 commemorative passport in metal – Limited Edition 1000 copies A set of mini plush toys celebrating 30 years of magic – Limited edition of 1600 New reusable shopping bags in the 30th Anniversary color with an Avengers Campus touch



Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary is April 12th, however their celebration starts early, kicking off on March 6th!

This new offering will be presented on the first Wednesday of the month and will inform guests of the latest Disney news, specials, discounts and Annual Passholder exclusives broadcast live in French, and English subtitles are available in playback.

The next edition of Pass Annual Showtime! will be offered on Wednesday, April 6th!

Pass Annuel Showtime! returns in April 2022 with more news, information and sneak peeks of what’s happening on stage and behind the scenes at the Disneyland Paris Resort.