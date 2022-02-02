Disneyland Paris Launches New Monthly Live Stream Program “Pass Annuel Showtime!”

Disneyland Paris is bringing the latest news and exclusive reveals to guests through a new monthly streaming series designed especially for Annual Passholders. Today the resort launched the first edition of Pass Annuel Showtime! a 40+ minute French language program full of entertainment, news and sneak peeks at what’s going on at DLP.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris Pass Annuel Showtime!

This new offering will be presented on the first Wednesday of the month and will inform guests of the latest Disney news, specials, discounts and Annual Passholder exclusives. The series is broadcast live in French and English subtitles are available in playback.

Kicking off the program was a skit featuring the resort's original icons Betty Rose and Jimmy Ocean who are part of the ongoing battle Showtime! venue.

venue. Entertainment Cast Members and their Disney pals performed a lively number for the audience before giving the stage to Pass Annuel Program Manager, Arthur Baillargeau.

He was later joined by Betty and Jimmy who served as co-hosts for the evening. Before diving into the news section, Arthur pointed out that the duo were showcasing their new costumes designed exclusively for the Showtime! program.

What’s New at Disneyland Paris?

The first news segment for each Showtime! will be called "What's New at Disneyland Paris?" This month they highlighted the recent or upcoming return of shows and events including: Disney Junior Dream Factory (February 19th) The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands Disneyland Pride

The next section was a way to show appreciation for DLP's Cast Members and Betty and Jimmy returned to the stage for a special performance of "What We Got."

Merchandise Spotlight

Following the dance number Arthur turned things over to Étienne who revealed the merchandise and collections Phantom Manor Figurine Melanie Ravenswood and Henry Ravenswood (the titular Phantom) Figurine



Disneyland Railroad

Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Collectors’ Key (Showtime! exclusive reveal; it also represents the Sleeping Beauty Castle attraction)

30th Anniversary Phone Cases designed by new partner RhinoShield

30th Anniversary Charms by PANDORA (another DLP partner)

Closer look at the new Spirit Jerseys (pet and human)

Showcasing the anniversary window displays for the shops within the resort

Your Questions

Next Arthur turned the evening over to guests and Pass Annuel members to answer “Your Questions.” For this edition of Showtime! guests had already submitted their queries, but for future events they can use social channels with the hashtag #DisneylandParisPA. Betty and Jimmy returned to the stage to help answer guest questions.

Back On Stage

After the Q & A, it was time for “Back On Stage” and this month's feature was the Gardens of Wonder

Your Chance to Win

Each month after Showtime! guests can enter for a chance to win Disneyland Paris gift cards by visiting the official Instagram (@passannuelDLP) and answering the special question. Winners will be drawn from all correct answers.

Next Month’s Showtime!

Arthur closed out the evening by letting guests know that the next Showtime! will be offered on Wednesday, March 2nd and will be dedicated to honoring 30th years of Magic! Which is fitting as Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebration

See You Real Soon

Of course it wouldn’t be a Disney show without another performance, and Disneyland Paris Cast Members sang and danced to “A Brand New Day.”

Pass Annuel Showtime! returns in March 2022 with more news, information and sneak peeks of what’s happening on stage and behind the scenes at the Disneyland Paris Resort.