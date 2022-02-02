Disneyland Paris Launches New Monthly Live Stream Program “Pass Annuel Showtime!”

by | Feb 2, 2022 6:30 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Disneyland Paris is bringing the latest news and exclusive reveals to guests through a new monthly streaming series designed especially for Annual Passholders. Today the resort launched the first edition of Pass Annuel Showtime! a 40+ minute French language program full of entertainment, news and sneak peeks at what’s going on at DLP.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland Paris has just launched a new program for annual passholders called Pass Annuel Showtime! A handful of Disneyland Paris’ APs had the chance to attend the session in person while others could enjoy the program via livestream.
  • This new offering will be presented on the first Wednesday of the month and will inform guests of the latest Disney news, specials, discounts and Annual Passholder exclusives. The series is broadcast live in French and English subtitles are available in playback.

  • Kicking off the program was a skit featuring the resort's original icons Betty Rose and Jimmy Ocean who are part of the ongoing battle to determine which side is better, Pirates or Princess. Both received phone calls “on stage” before heading over to the Showtime! venue.
  • Entertainment Cast Members and their Disney pals performed a lively number for the audience before giving the stage to Pass Annuel Program Manager, Arthur Baillargeau.

 

  • He was later joined by Betty and Jimmy who served as co-hosts for the evening. Before diving into the news section, Arthur pointed out that the duo were showcasing their new costumes designed exclusively for the Showtime! program.

What’s New at Disneyland Paris?

  • The first news segment for each Showtime! will be called “What’s New at Disneyland Paris?” This month they highlighted the recent or upcoming return of shows and events including:
  • The next section was a way to show appreciation for DLP’s Cast Members and Betty and Jimmy returned to the stage for a special performance of “What We Got.”

Merchandise Spotlight

  • Following the dance number Arthur turned things over to Étienne who revealed the merchandise and collections that would be making their way to the various shops and boutiques around the resort:
    • Phantom Manor Figurine by Kevin and Jody
    • Melanie Ravenswood and Henry Ravenswood (the titular Phantom) Figurine

  • Disneyland Railroad Collectors’ Key
  • Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Collectors’ Key (Showtime! exclusive reveal; it also represents the Sleeping Beauty Castle attraction)

  • 30th Anniversary Phone Cases designed by new partner RhinoShield
  • 30th Anniversary Charms by PANDORA (another DLP partner)

  • Closer look at the new Spirit Jerseys (pet and human)
  • Showcasing the anniversary window displays for the shops within the resort

Your Questions

  • Next Arthur turned the evening over to guests and Pass Annuel members to answer “Your Questions.” For this edition of Showtime! guests had already submitted their queries, but for future events they can use social channels with the hashtag #DisneylandParisPA. Betty and Jimmy returned to the stage to help answer guest questions.

Back On Stage

  • After the Q & A, it was time for “Back On Stage” and this month's feature was the Gardens of Wonder. Disneyland Paris Artistic Director, Yves Ollier talked about his inspiration for the project and various characters that will be on display in the Central Plaza of Parc Disneyland.

Your Chance to Win

  • Each month after Showtime! guests can enter for a chance to win Disneyland Paris gift cards by visiting the official Instagram (@passannuelDLP) and answering the special question. Winners will be drawn from all correct answers.

Next Month’s Showtime!

  • Arthur closed out the evening by letting guests know that the next Showtime! will be offered on Wednesday, March 2nd and will be dedicated to honoring 30th years of Magic! Which is fitting as Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebration kicks off on March 6th.

See You Real Soon

  • Of course it wouldn’t be a Disney show without another performance, and Disneyland Paris Cast Members sang and danced to “A Brand New Day.”

Pass Annuel Showtime! returns in March 2022 with more news, information and sneak peeks of what’s happening on stage and behind the scenes at the Disneyland Paris Resort.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed