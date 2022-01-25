Disneyland Paris Shares a Sneak Peek of the Merchandise Heading to the Resort for the 30th Anniversary

For the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris, new merchandise is on the way to help celebrate and commemorate 30 magical years of the resort.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris guests will be able to discover a whole new collection of dazzling products exclusively dedicated to the Resort’s 30th Anniversary.
- Teams of Cast Members at the resort have undergone the most significant product development program ever conducted at Disneyland Paris, with the design of more than 350 new exclusive merchandise items.
- Everything from limited-edition collectibles to keychains, Anniversary-themed plush, iconic ear headbands, and trendy sweatshirts, the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris will offer items to suit all tastes, so that everyone can shine in their own way!
Cast Members from on-site creative studio worked on the development of these new collections for nearly 18 months. 🛍️ pic.twitter.com/pXejnQXxJT
— Disneyland Paris News EN (@DLPNewsEN) January 25, 2022
- Over the months throughout the celebration, new collections and products designed in collaboration with renowned brands will be added to the 30th Anniversary merchandise collections in the shops at Disneyland Paris.
- Disneyland Paris has its own on-site creative studio dedicated to product development. Constantly monitoring the latest trends in terms of shapes and colors, it also watches closely the latest technological advancements.
- The team of merchandise designers is made up of around a hundred Cast Members who work in the fields of drawing, procurement, fashion design, “visual merchandising” or window display design. This team has worked on the development of these new 30th Anniversary collections for nearly 18 months.
