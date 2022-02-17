Many New Glassware Items from Arribas France are Coming to Disneyland Paris in Honor of the 30th Anniversary of the Resort

Discover an overview of the beautiful, new Arribas France products that will be available throughout the 30th Anniversary celebration of Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- During the 30th Anniversary celebrations, you will be able to discover Arribas France’s fine workmanship on glass through a range with iridescent reflections. Many new products await you in their shops at Disneyland Paris starting March 5th.
- The Anniversary of the resort will be an opportunity for you to discover or rediscover Arribas France’s magic wands carefully crafted by master glassmakers. Six new models will be available, in honor of the celebration.
- No less than 30 new pieces featuring your favorite Disney characters, will be available at the beginning of each month during the celebration festivities.
- Arribas France’s tableware will also be honored to decorate your interior with new glasses featuring Mickey and his friends in their festive costumes. The famous glass collectible figurines will also be available for the 30th celebration!
