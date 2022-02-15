Disneyland Paris Cast Members Preview the Resort’s 30th Anniversary Festivities

Last week, Disneyland Paris invited its Cast Members to discover and experience a preview of the festivities of its 30th Anniversary during a unique event created exclusively for them!

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris Cast Members got to enjoy an exclusive preview of all that is to come for the 30th Anniversary of the resort.

Welcomed by Natacha Rafalski (President of Disneyland Paris), Daniel Delcourt (Executive Vice President, Operations) and Guillaume Da Cunha (Vice President, Human Resources), those who will bring the magic of this celebration to life for guests were the first to see the lineup and new products for the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris in person.

An exhibit of the iridescent costumes and accessories of Disney Characters, a preview of the Disney D-Light night sequence along with a showroom of new Merchandise collections were all part of the preview festivities. The event allowed Cast Members to get in the mood for the anniversary offerings a month before the official launch.

Among the exclusive items unveiled to Cast Members were the first textiles and accessories for Minnie's outfit designed by Stella McCartney, the design of the floats for the brand-new day show Dream… and Shine Brighter, the presentation of the first sculpture from the Gardens of Wonder, a range of merchandise products developed just for them, and a colorful finale with Mickey, Minnie and their Friends in their party outfits!