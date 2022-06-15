Disney TV Animation Reveals Several New Series, Series Renewals, and Additional Episode Orders at Annecy International Animation Festival

During the Annecy International Film Festival this morning, Disney TV Animation, Disney Junior, and more took the stage to reveal an incredible slate of programming, including new shows, series renewals, and more episode orders.

Today, Disney Television Animation, Disney Junior and Disney Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) took to the stage at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival to announce new productions and show exciting sneak peeks at the upcoming slate of new original animated series to air on Disney+

The presentation was led by Hélène Etzi, The Walt Disney Company France and managing director of Disney Channel

Titled "Everyone Has a Story," the presentation included the announcement of a season two greenlight for the hit Disney+ series Monsters at Work . The new season is set to debut in 2023 and will feature the return of the series' star-studded voice cast, including Billy Crystal (Mike Wazowski), John Goodman (James P. "Sulley" Sullivan), Ben Feldman (Tylor Tuskmon), Mindy Kaling (Val Little), Henry Winkler (Fritz), Lucas Neff (Duncan) and Alanna Ubach (Cutter). Season two is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Kevin Deters ( Prep & Landing, Olaf's Frozen Adventure).

which features Chip and Dale and their adventures living in the big city, has also been renewed for a second season, which will find the much-loved duo joined by other iconic Disney characters, including Donald and Pluto, in bigger and bolder stories. Additionally, it was revealed that a new animated series inspired by Disney's popular music-driven movie franchise ZOMBIES is in production at Disney Television Animation and the EMEA Original Productions team announced the greenlight for the epic adventure series Dragon Striker and spooky comedy The Doomies.

is in production at Disney Television Animation and the EMEA Original Productions team announced the greenlight for the epic adventure series and spooky comedy The presentation also included the announcement of season three renewals for Disney Junior megahits Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends and Mickey Mouse Funhouse and additional episode orders for some of Disney Television Animation's upcoming series, including Hamster & Gretel, Kiff, Hailey's On It and Primos.

Additional announcements and first looks included the upcoming Disney+ African sci-fi anthology Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’s exclusive new artwork reveal and casting, including Florence Kasumba ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ), Nigerian star Kehinde Bankole ( Blood Sisters ) and South African rapper Nasty C ( Blood & Water ); an exclusive first look at the new preschool series Kiya and the Kimoja Heroes , about community heroes inspired by the traditions and cultures of southern Africa and produced by Entertainment One, Frogbox and Triggerfish Animation; and the announcement that after five hit seasons, PJ Masks: Power Heroes will feature preschool icons Catboy, Gekko and Owlette as they are joined by an expanded crime-fighting team to take on even bigger challenges in an all-new series.

Alyssa Sapire gave an update on the upcoming Disney Junior slate, which includes Eureka!, Firebuds , SuperKitties, Kindergarten: The Musical, Hey A.J. and RoboGobo ; and Meredith Roberts spoke about some of the current hits for Disney Television Animation including Big City Greens , The Owl House , The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder .

and ; and Meredith Roberts spoke about some of the current hits for Disney Television Animation including and Orion Ross spoke about the ongoing importance of co-productions and creative partnerships with leading independent studios across the EMEA region on current and upcoming series, including Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, Ghost Force, The Unstoppable Yellow Yeti and Viking Skool.

SERIES GREENLIGHTS:

Dragon Striker When the world's most popular sport combines with magic, awesomeness escalates quicker than a dragon-powered strike! In this action-packed adventure full of comedy and high-stakes sports drama, elite players have a magical signature move they can use on the pitch. Twelve-year-old Key is a farm boy fanboy who can only dream of entering the famous school where the greatest players train before joining the big leagues—until he discovers he has his own ultra-powerful spell and may even be the legendary "Dragon Striker." Key joins a team of hapless underdogs who band together to take on the school champions, all the while fighting to prevent an ancient evil from resurfacing. Produced by: Cybergroup Studios and La Chouette Compagnie for Disney EMEA Creator/Producer: Sylvain Dos Santos Director: Charles Lefebvre Head Writer: Paul McKeown



The Doomies When best friends Bobby and Romy mistakenly open up a gateway to another world, they turn their sleepy coastal town into a hotspot for terrifying creatures of doom. Roped into an epic supernatural mystery, they will cross paths with the so-called "Chosen One" and do battle with both literal and inner monsters. The Doomies is a spooky comedy that combines thrills, chills and surprises with character-driven comedy from an odd couple of ordinary teens engulfed by extraordinary circumstances. Its fast-paced humor and high-stakes action take place in a quirky French town in the heart of Brittany, imagined with moody flair and graphic style. Produced by: Xilam Animation for Disney EMEA Producer: Marc du Pontavice Director & Co-Creator: Andrès Fernandez Co-Creator: Pozla (aka Rémi Zaarour) Head Writer: Henry Gifford



ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Every day is a surprise at Seabrook High—whether you're a cheerleader, a zombie, a werewolf or even a vampire! ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series invites us into the daily lives of Zed, Addison, Eliza, Willa and the entire Seabrook crew. This gang may have figured out each other, but they haven't quite figured out how to survive high school. Get ready for more musical fun and new friends as Seabrook becomes the #1 destination for all kinds of mythical monsters looking for a fresh start. And this means some pretty wild adventures—from the cafeteria to the football field—because sometimes the scariest thing you have to face is high school. Produced by: Disney Television Animation Executive Producers: Aliki Theofilopoulos, Jack Ferraiolo, Gary Marsh, David Light, Joseph Raso



SERIES RENEWALS:

Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life (Season Two) Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life stars Disney's much-loved chipmunk underdogs in a non-verbal, classic-style comedy, following the ups and downs of two little creatures living life in the big city. Combining the traditions of slapstick cartoons with contemporary, comedic character-driven narratives, season two introduces huge new adventures for the two tiny troublemakers. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale are joined in their perpetual pursuit of acorns by Donald, Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies, great and small. Produced by: Xilam Animation for Disney EMEA Producer: Marc du Pontavice Directors: Jean Cayrol, Frédéric Martin, Khalil Ben Namaane Head Writer: Nicole Paglia

Monsters At Work (Season Two) Produced by Disney Television Animation, Monsters at Work is inspired by the world of Pixar's Academy Award-winning Monsters, Inc. and introduces new monster characters alongside returning favorites. In season two, Tylor's journey as a Jokester and his friendship with Val face the ultimate test. When new doors of opportunity unexpectedly open at rival energy company FearCo, Tylor's co-workers at Monsters Inc. begin to question where his loyalties truly lie. As his Laugh Floor partnership with Val is pushed to the brink, Tylor must discover where he really belongs. The series' star-studded cast—including Billy Crystal (Mike Wazowski), John Goodman (James P. "Sulley" Sullivan), Ben Feldman (Tylor Tuskmon), Mindy Kaling (Val Little), Henry Winkler (Fritz), Lucas Neff (Duncan) and Alanna Ubach (Cutter)—will all be returning for the second season. Produced by: Disney Television Animation Executive Producer: Kevin Deters Producer: Melissa Kurtz Supervising Director: Stevie Wermers

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends The first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel Season two of the hit series premieres this August and will include the addition of Iron Man/Tony Stark (voiced by John Stamos), Ant-Man (voiced by Sean Giambrone), Wasp (voiced by Maya Tuttle), Reptil (voiced by Hoku Ramirez), Black Cat (voiced by Jaiden Klein), Sandman (voiced by Tom Wilson) and Electro (voiced by Stephanie Lemelin). Produced by: Disney Junior and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons Executive Producer: Harrison Wilcox Supervising Producer: Steve Grover Co-Executive Producer: Bart Jennett Co-Producer/Story Editor: Becca Topol



Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season Three) The whimsical animated series Mickey Mouse Funhouse introduces preschoolers' first pal, Mickey Mouse, and his friends—Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy and Pluto—to Funny, an enchanted talking playhouse who takes the Sensational Six on adventures of all types to unique worlds that inspire the imagination. Designed to inspire kids to expand their creative play, encourage wish fulfillment and impart lessons of friendship and ingenuity, each episode features two 11-minute stories separated by a midway stretch break.

A 22-minute special, "Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Pirate Adventure," is set to premiere this August and features legendary pirate Captain Salty Bones (voiced by John Stamos) as he invites Mickey, Minnie and friends to join the biggest treasure hunt ever and see if they can become true pirates.

Produced by: Disney Television Animation

Executive Producer/Supervising Director: Phil Weinstein

Co-Executive Producer/Supervising Story Editor: Thomas Hart

Producer: Steve Walby

ADDITIONAL EPISODE ORDERS OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TITLES:

Hamster & Gretel Additional 10 Episodes Ordered, Bringing the Season One Total to 30 From Emmy Award-winning Dan Povenmire (of the beloved global hit series Phineas and Ferb ), Hamster & Gretel introduces Kevin and younger sister Gretel, who are about to be bestowed superpowers by space aliens. But something goes awry, and it's Gretel and her pet hamster (named Hamster) who suddenly have new abilities. Now, protective older brother Kevin must figure out how to work with both Gretel and her pet Hamster to protect their city from mysterious dangers. Produced by: Disney Television Animation Creator/Executive Producer: Dan Povenmire Producer: Brandi Young

Kiff (Additional 10 Episodes Ordered, Bringing Season One Total to 30) From South African creators Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, Kiff is set in the bustling mountains where you'll find animals and magical creatures living happily together, and at the center of it all is Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos. Along with her best friend, Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny, this duo takes their town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Produced by: Titmouse in association with Disney Channel Creators/Executive Producers: Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal Co-Producer/Story Editor: Kent Osborne

Hailey’s On It (Additional 10 Episodes Ordered, Bringing Season One Total to 30) Starring Auli'i Cravalho ( Moana) as the voice of title character Hailey and Manny Jacinto ( Nine Perfect Strangers , The Good Place ) as her best friend, Scott, Hailey's On It, follows Hailey Banks, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging (and sometimes impractical) tasks in order to save the world. Hailey will be pushed outside her comfort zone to discover the greatness within as she systematically conquers her fears, whether she is winning a sand-building competition, wrestling a honey badger, eating a raw onion, or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend, Scott. Produced by: Disney Television Animation Creators/Executive Producers: Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton Producer: Wade Wisinski

(Additional 10 Episodes Ordered, Bringing Season One Total to 30) PRIMOS (Additional 10 Episodes Ordered, Bringing Season One Total to 30) Inspired by creator/executive producer Natasha Kline's childhood experiences with her extended multicultural Mexican American family, the series introduces Tater, an eccentric 10-year-old girl with big dreams and, unbeknownst to her, a certain "it factor" that makes her exceptional. When her 12 cousins ("primos" in Spanish) move in for the summer, they help her discover just what it is. Produced by: Disney Television Animation Creator/Executive Producer: Natasha Kline Producer: Philip Cohen

What They’re Saying:

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television: "The announcements out of Annecy today further cement Disney as THE leader in animation. These new series represent the very best from our teams at Disney Television Animation and Disney Junior. They build upon Disney Branded Television's commitment to work with incredible storytellers, whose diverse voices not only allow our young audiences to see themselves reflected on screen but help them better navigate their world."

"The announcements out of Annecy today further cement Disney as THE leader in animation. These new series represent the very best from our teams at Disney Television Animation and Disney Junior. They build upon Disney Branded Television's commitment to work with incredible storytellers, whose diverse voices not only allow our young audiences to see themselves reflected on screen but help them better navigate their world." Orion Ross, vice president of Animation, Disney EMEA: “The Doomies and Dragon Striker are the first part of a new slate of animated originals we're developing in EMEA for global family audiences on Disney Channel and Disney+. These ambitious, premium series will introduce the work of leading creators from our region to the world, and we are both honored and inspired to be working with this new generation of storytellers."