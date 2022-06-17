Ashley Eckstein Signing at Disney Springs on Monday, June 20th

Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and founder of Her Universe, will be making an appearance at Disney Springs next week.

What’s Happening:

Join Ashley Eckstein actress, entrepreneur, designer, author and star from shows including Star Wars: The Clone Wars for a special signing!

for a special signing! In addition to her already announced signing at Disneyland’s Downtown Disney Walt Disney World

She’ll be appearing at the Star Wars Trading Post located near Disney’s Pin Traders in the Marketplace on Monday, June 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

A limited number of the new Ewok Ear Headbands that were designed by Eckstein will be available.

For every set of ears purchased, she will be signing a special headshot photo, since the ears are fuzzy they are hard to sign.

Both are available while supplies last and a virtual queue will start at 9:00 a.m.

The Ewok Ear Headband is also now available on shopDisney.

