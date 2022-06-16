As different areas of the Walt Disney World Resort continue to reopen, it was just announced that buffet service will return to Hollywood & Vine at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
What's Happening:
- On August 28th, buffet service will be returning to Hollywood & Vine in Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- Since the restaurant reopened in 2020, they have been serving food family-style for every meal, but now guests will be able to walk around and serve themselves again.
- For breakfast, you will be able to dine with your favorite characters from Disney Junior.
- You can enjoy options like Brioche French Toast with Banana Foster Sauce, Salmon and Bagel Casserole, and plant-based frittata with tomato jam.
- As the day goes on, Minnie Mouse and her friends will greet guests during lunch and dinner.
- The buffet will feature plant-based Roasted Mushroom Farro Risotto, slow-roasted Crispy Pork Belly with Guava glaze, and Shrimp and Bacon Mac & Cheese.
- Save room for dessert with options like Mississippi Mud Pie or the PB&J Tarts.
