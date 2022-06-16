As different areas of the Walt Disney World Resort continue to reopen, it was just announced that buffet service will return to Hollywood & Vine at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

What's Happening:

On August 28th, buffet service will be returning to Hollywood & Vine in Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Since the restaurant reopened in 2020, they have been serving food family-style for every meal, but now guests will be able to walk around and serve themselves again.

For breakfast, you will be able to dine with your favorite characters from Disney Junior.

You can enjoy options like Brioche French Toast with Banana Foster Sauce, Salmon and Bagel Casserole, and plant-based frittata with tomato jam.

As the day goes on, Minnie Mouse and her friends will greet guests during lunch and dinner.

The buffet will feature plant-based Roasted Mushroom Farro Risotto, slow-roasted Crispy Pork Belly with Guava glaze, and Shrimp and Bacon Mac & Cheese.

Save room for dessert with options like Mississippi Mud Pie or the PB&J Tarts.