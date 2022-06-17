Julia Chan Joins ABC Drama Pilot “Criminal Nature”

According to Deadline, Julia Chan (Netflix’s Archive 81) has been cast as a lead opposite Michaela McManus and Parker Young in ABC’s drama pilot, Criminal Nature.

  • Written by Rashad Raisani, Criminal Nature (a.k.a. untitled National Parks project) is described as a propulsive, soapy procedural set in the stunning world of America’s great outdoors. The story revolves around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.
  • Chan will play Lisa, the medical agent in Audrey's (McManus) ISB (Investigative Services Branch) office, and a master of earth and life sciences. Quirky and off-center but always fashion forward, Lisa is proud of her Chinese roots and fiercely protective of her squad.
  • She joins Ian Duff, who also joined the cast this week.
  • Raisani executive produces with A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. 20th Television produces in association with A+E Studios.

