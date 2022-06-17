Julia Chan Joins ABC Drama Pilot “Criminal Nature”

According to Deadline, Julia Chan (Netflix’s Archive 81) has been cast as a lead opposite Michaela McManus and Parker Young in ABC’s drama pilot, Criminal Nature.

Written by Rashad Raisani, Criminal Nature (a.k.a. untitled National Parks project) is described as a propulsive, soapy procedural set in the stunning world of America’s great outdoors. The story revolves around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.

Chan will play Lisa, the medical agent in Audrey's (McManus) ISB (Investigative Services Branch) office, and a master of earth and life sciences. Quirky and off-center but always fashion forward, Lisa is proud of her Chinese roots and fiercely protective of her squad.

She joins Ian Duff, who also joined the cast this week

Raisani executive produces with A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. 20th Television produces in association with A+E Studios.

