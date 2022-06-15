Ian Duff Joins ABC Drama Pilot “Criminal Nature”

According to Deadline, Ian Duff (HBO’s We Own This City) has been cast as a lead opposite Michaela McManus and Parker Young in ABC’s drama pilot, Criminal Nature.
What’s Happening:
- Written by Rashad Raisani, Criminal Nature (a.k.a. untitled National Parks project) is described as a propulsive, soapy procedural set in the stunning world of America’s great outdoors. The story revolves around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.
- Duff will play Keldon, a handsome, sexy, soulful and genuinely kind ISB (Investigative Services Branch) agent, Audrey’s (McManus) partner and fiancé, who adores Audrey, and vice versa. A silky-smooth master of empathy and interrogation, Keldon and Audrey team up to catch the killer — but their partnership is thrown for a loop when Clay, Audrey’s ex, joins their investigation.
- Raisani executive produces with A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. 20th Television produces in association with A+E Studios.
More Disney TV News:
- During the Annecy International Film Festival this morning, Disney TV Animation, Disney Junior, and more took the stage to reveal an incredible slate of programming, including new shows, series renewals, and more episode orders.
- Hulu has released the official full trailer for the second season of Only Murders in the Building, which returns with two episodes on Tuesday, June 28th.
- All 13 episodes of Hulu’s new comedy series, Maggie, will premiere on July 6th. Check out the new trailer for the series here.