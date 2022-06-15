Ian Duff Joins ABC Drama Pilot “Criminal Nature”

According to Deadline, Ian Duff (HBO’s We Own This City) has been cast as a lead opposite Michaela McManus and Parker Young in ABC’s drama pilot, Criminal Nature.

What’s Happening:

Written by Rashad Raisani, Criminal Nature (a.k.a. untitled National Parks project) is described as a propulsive, soapy procedural set in the stunning world of America’s great outdoors. The story revolves around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.

Duff will play Keldon, a handsome, sexy, soulful and genuinely kind ISB (Investigative Services Branch) agent, Audrey's (McManus) partner and fiancé, who adores Audrey, and vice versa. A silky-smooth master of empathy and interrogation, Keldon and Audrey team up to catch the killer — but their partnership is thrown for a loop when Clay, Audrey's ex, joins their investigation.

Raisani executive produces with A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. 20th Television produces in association with A+E Studios.

