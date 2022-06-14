Hulu Releases Trailer for Season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building”

Hulu has released the official full trailer for the second season of Only Murders in the Building, which returns with two episodes on Tuesday, June 28th.

What’s Happening:

  • Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.
  • The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as Charles, Oliver & Mabel.
  • Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.
  • The second season premieres on Tuesday, June 28th with two episodes, with new episodes streaming every Tuesday.
  • Hulu previously released character posters and a teaser for the second season.
  • Check out our review and recaps from the first season of Only Murders in the Building here.

