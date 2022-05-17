New Poster, Character Art, and Trailer Released for Season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building”

Hulu just released a new trailer, poster, and character art for Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, premiering June 28th.

What’s Happening:

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are back on Tuesday, June 28th with a double-episode Season 2 premiere of Only Murder in the Building .

. Hulu has reopened the doors to the Arconia, literally, with a colorful new poster featuring the three podcast hosts framed, also literally, by doors.

In addition to the brand-new poster, fans can catch a new trailer (below), which showcases this season’s wide array of guest stars.

Three new character posters for Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) can also be seen at the bottom of this post.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Synopsis:

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.