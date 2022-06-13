Hulu Shares First Look at Upcoming Fifth Season of “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Hulu has shared new first look images of the upcoming fifth season of the critically acclaimed series, The Handmaid’s Tale, set to debut on Hulu in September.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has revealed a first look of the upcoming fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale . The critically acclaimed series will return on September 14th with two episodes. New episodes stream Wednesdays on Hulu.

The critically acclaimed series will return on September 14th with two episodes. New episodes stream Wednesdays on Hulu. June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The series stars: Elisabeth Moss Bradley Whitford Yvonne Strahovski Max Minghella O-T Fagbenle Samira Wiley Ann Dowd Madeline Brewer Amanda Brugel Sam Jaeger



Recently, Christine Ko was added to the cast,

The Handmaid's Tale is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd. The series is internationally distributed by MGM