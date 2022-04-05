Christine Ko Joins Season Five of “The Handmaid’s Tale”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Handmaid’s Tale has added Christine Ko in a key recurring role for season five.
What’s Happening:
- Ko will play a character named Lily, a Gilead refugee who now is a leader in the Canada-based resistance movement.
- Season five of The Handmaid’s Tale will pick up after June (Elisabeth Moss) and some of her fellow escaped handmaids killed captured Gilead leader Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).
- Ko’s character, Lily, will enter the story as a leader in the resistance who’s no stranger to perilous situations — with the scars to prove it. A former Martha, she’s gritty and resourceful. Once someone earns Lily’s trust, she becomes a fierce ally.
- The Handmaid’s Tale is the second Hulu series Ko has booked recently, as she’ll also be part of the second season of Only Murders in the Building, which premieres June 28th.
- Season five of the Emmy-winning Hulu drama is currently in production in Toronto and slated to premiere later this year.
